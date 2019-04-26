County Exec Highlights Measles Orders As Rockland Cases Continue To Rise

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of Rockland County Department of Health

As the number of confirmed measles cases continues to rise in Rockland, the county executive has renewed his state of emergency. The move is symbolic and contains no new restrictions.

County Executive Ed Day’s initial emergency declaration barred those under 18 years of age unvaccinated against measles from public places. A judge halted the order April 5 and it expired April 25. Day says that since his original declaration, the county has lost valuable time in the battle against the measles outbreak that began in October. He says his renewed state of emergency contains no new directive, nor the one from his original declaration. He reaffirms the county health department’s order issued last week, which includes guidelines for unvaccinated students, and this has affected 331 students. As of April 24, there were 200 confirmed measles cases in Rockland.

Tags: 
measles outbreak
Rockland County Executive Ed Day

Related Content

Rockland Puts New Measles Order Into Effect

By Allison Dunne Apr 18, 2019

Rockland County, New York officials have issued a new order banning people exposed to measles from going to public places. This comes after a judge halted the county executive’s state of emergency April 5th.

Sullivan County Takes Measles Precautions Ahead Of Summer Season

By Allison Dunne Apr 16, 2019
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Wikimedia Commons

With ongoing measles outbreaks in Rockland County and New York City, Sullivan County is preparing for the summer months when there is a large influx of visitors and second homeowners.

Westchester's First Measles Cases Appear, Rockland's Numbers Rise

By Allison Dunne Apr 11, 2019
Courtesy of Rockland County Health Department

Westchester officials have confirmed the first eight cases of measles in their county. It comes as the number of confirmed measles cases continues to rise in Rockland County, and health officials on Tuesday ordered nearly everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish New York City neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles or face fines.

Westchester Has Its First Confirmed Cases Of Measles

By Allison Dunne Apr 10, 2019
Courtesy of Rockland County Health Department

Westchester officials say eight cases of measles have been confirmed in their county. This comes as the number of confirmed measles cases continues to rise in Rockland County, and health officials on Tuesday ordered nearly everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish New York City neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles or face fines.