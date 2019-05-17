County Board Of Health Urges Opting Out Of Recreational Marijuana Sales

By Allison Dunne 24 minutes ago

As discussions continue in the New York state legislature on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, a health department in the Hudson Valley is asking its county leaders to consider opting out of sales.

The Columbia County Board of Health is asking county leaders to consider banning the retail sale of marijuana throughout the county if the state moves forward with the legalization of recreational marijuana. County Public Health Director Jack Mabb says the Board discussed considerations such as marijuana as a gateway drug; the difficulty of detecting when someone is driving under the influence of marijuana; added costs to law enforcement for security around retail outlets; and what may be less than expected sales tax benefits. Putnam and Rockland Counties have moved towards opting our as have Nassau and Suffolk Counties on Long Island.

Tags: 
recreational marijuana
New York recreational marijuana
Columbia County Board of Health

