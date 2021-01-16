 Counties Prep For Protests Leading Up To Inauguration Day | WAMC

Counties Prep For Protests Leading Up To Inauguration Day

By Allison Dunne 12 minutes ago
Counties in New York’s Hudson Valley are among those beefing up security this weekend. This is in case any rallies or protests get out of hand ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration January 20, and after the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer says county police are working with local law enforcement, state police and the FBI to identify any threats.

“We expect everyone to have free speech, where appropriate with proper approval, free assembly, but we expect them to be peaceful," Latimer says. "And we will meet force with force, and we will respect everybody’s opinion because we’re inclusive. We open are arms to every point of view, but not to violence.”

The Rockland County sheriff also says additional patrols will be deployed through Inauguration Day, citing no specific threats, Albany officials have been heavily preparing as well.

