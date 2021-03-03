"Cosmic Queries" With Neil deGrasse Tyson

How did life begin? Are we alone in the universe? How will it all end? In his new book, "Cosmic Queries: StarTalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going," world-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down challenging philosophical conundrums with wit, wisdom, and cutting-edge science.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist and the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum of Natural History. He is the author of more than a dozen books —many of them international bestsellers — and numerous articles, both scholarly and for the general public.

He is the host of "StarTalk," a podcast, and two seasons of "Cosmos," televised by Fox and National Geographic. He has received 21 honorary doctorates as well as NASA’s Distinguished Public Service Medal.