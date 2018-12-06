Construction Underway At Universal Preservation Hall

By 28 minutes ago

Construction work is underway and a multi-million dollar fundraising goal is nearing completion for a long-awaited music and arts space in Saratoga Springs.

On the front steps of a Victorian Gothic church building on Washington Street in Saratoga Springs, Teddy Foster announced to an assembled crowd that the transformation of Universal Preservation Hall was underway, in keeping with a pledge made more than a decade ago.

“We’re making good on a promise we made in 2003. That’s when we became a nonprofit and that’s when we said we would bring a year-long cultural center to downtown Saratoga Springs. I know it’s taken a little bit of time but…good things come to those who wait,” said Foster.

Foster, Campaign Director at UPH, informed the crowd that construction is slated to be completed in spring 2020.

The $9.4 million project that includes everything from a new stage and seating to the installation of a new entrance and elevator has been supported by a number of partners over the last decade-and-a-half.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly, who founded the Saratoga Children’s Theatre, called UPH a gem that will boost tourism when finished.

“UPH is an important ongoing revitalization of Saratoga Springs. Socially, economically, and artistically. Artistically is the key word there. Artistically. We are a creative community,” said Kelly.

Inside the large wooden doors, work is ongoing, overseen by local builder Sonny Bonacio.

“Yeah what we’re doing right now, if you look behind me, that’s the lobby. A secondary balcony, and we’re resturucturing the balcony, which is what they’re cutting now. The staging is getting reframed. There’s a lot of roof structure, which you can’t see…”

There’s work being done on the building’s chapels, foundation excavation, with electrical and ventilation work needed as well. Everything but the bricks themselves.

“We’re in it, we’re fully in it now,” said Bonacio.

Democratic state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, who represents Saratoga Springs, previously served as executive director of the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation. She was in this very building years ago when the project was in its infancy.

“I think it was the fall of 2003, I was part of a crew of volunteers from the Preservation Foundation that came in to rip up all the old dirty, horrible carpeting and just started the process of cleaning the space out so it could be shored up and made stable. So it’s been a long process and a lot of people in the community have contributed in a variety of ways to this,” said Woerner.

Programming at UPH is being overseen by Proctors, which also operates its landmark theater in Schenectady and Capital Rep, a production theater in Albany.

Proctors CEO Philip Morris said all of the organization’s facilities offer something different. 

“And here at UPH, the ability for fabulous music in a round setting, a theatre in the round, which doesn’t exist in the region, will complement all of that beautifully. And our education programs will be in these three cities, in these three buildings. So we’re pretty excited about creating a package of activities that will be coordinated, that will be able to market to one another’s audiences, and help to cross lines. And that’s really the goal,” said Morris. 

A fundraising campaign begun two years ago is nearing its end. Of the initial $5.5 million goal, about $300,000 remains.To jumpstart the final leg of the campaign, the Saratoga County Propserity Partnership presented UPH with a $26,250 oversized check.

Teddy Foster is excited.

“So thrilled I can’t even tell you, I feel like I’m giving birth!” said Foster.

Tags: 
Universal Preservation Hall
saratoga springs
proctors

Related Content

Universal Preservation Hall About To Embark On Massive Renovation Project

By Oct 8, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Universal Preservation Hall, an arts space inside an historic High Victorian Gothic church building in downtown Saratoga Springs, is about to embark upon a multi-million dollar renovation.  UPH has partnered with Proctors to bring performers to its stage. It will be bringing in a new stage, entrance, elevator, common area, lobby and more.

Proctors And Universal Preservation Hall Launch Effort To Transform Saratoga Cathedral

By Jul 10, 2015
Lucas Willard

A fundraising campaign has been launched to turn a 19th-century cathedral in Saratoga Springs  into a hub for the arts.

Universal Preservation Hall, an 1871 Victorian Gothic cathedral a block from Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, faced demolition a little more than a decade ago. Now, Proctors Theater and a group of volunteers are beginning a campaign to transform the historic building into an arts and cultural center in the Spa City.

Study Examines Historic Preservation In Saratoga Springs

By Dec 5, 2018

A new study details the impact of historic preservation in a city booming with new development.

Saratoga Springs Parking Debate Continues

By Nov 28, 2018
Lucas Willard / WAMC

A concept for a new parking structure in downtown Saratoga Springs has been unveiled. It’s the latest in a years-long debate that has stalled the development of a garage to serve downtown businesses and the Saratoga Springs City Center.

2nd Annual Creative Economy Symposium: "The Next Steps Towards A Diverse Workforce"

By Jun 14, 2018
2018 Creative Economy Symposium artowork

This morning we meet the forces behind the Upstate Alliance for the Creative Economy. At its heart, ACE is about strengthening the Capital Region’s creative economy to drive business development, increasing jobs, and driving tourism.

ACE, a collaborative, cross-sector group has come together to strengthen support for creative freelancers, creative organizations, and individuals involved in creative work.

The creative economy is defined as the enterprises and people involved in the origination, production, and distribution of goods and services in which artistic and cultural content gives the product or service value in the marketplace.

Maureen Sager is the Project Director at ACE and she joins us this morning along with Carmen Duncan is CEO, Chief Coach and Founder of Mission Accomplished Transition Services, an Albany-based not-for-profit organization that coaches, develops and supports millennials to become visionary professional and global leaders.