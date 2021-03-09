Connecticut River Advocates Schedule Virtual Events About Hydropower Relicensing

Listen to the interview with Andrea Donlon.

The Connecticut River Conservancy tomorrow is hosting the first of three scheduled public discussions about the re-licensing of five hydropower facilities.

Power companies applied in December to renew operating licenses for the Turners Falls Dam and Northfield Mountain Pumped Storage in Massachusetts and the Wilder, Bellows Falls, and Vernon Dams in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The question and answer sessions with CRC staff and various experts is an effort to get people to speak up in what is perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to influence how the hydropower dams are operated.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Andrea Donlon, the Conservancy’s River Steward in Massachusetts.