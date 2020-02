Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st district was in the national spotlight during the impeachment hearings when she challenged Intelligence Committee Chair Democrat Adam Schiff. The conservative base has been enamored with her steadfast support of President Donald Trump and insistence that the hearings have not produced evidence of impeachable offenses. She’s discussed her interchanges with the Democratic committee chair extensively during national interviews. Stefanik spoke this morning with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about the witness testimony. She says she prepared for the hearings by attending and reviewing the depositions.