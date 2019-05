New York Congressman Antonio Delgado is offering his first veterans resource fair Friday for the 19th District.

The first-term Democrat says the resource fair will serve as a one-stop-shop for local veterans with information about health care, veterans’ organizations and applying for jobs. Delgado will kick off the fair with opening remarks. The fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Professional Academic Center at Columbia-Greene College in Hudson.