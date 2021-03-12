Congressional Democrats From New York Join Calls For Cuomo To Go

A majority of embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fellow Democrats in the state’s Congressional delegation are calling on him to resign.



Representatives Paul Tonko, Sean Patrick Maloney, Antonio Delgado, Mondaire Jones, Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler are among those telling Cuomo to step down. Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations from six women. He denies inappropriately touching anyone. The state attorney general and Assembly Judiciary Committee are overseeing investigations into Cuomo’s conduct.