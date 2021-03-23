 Congressional Corner With Tim Vercellotti | WAMC
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Tim Vercellotti

  • Tim Vercellotti
    Western New England University / Western New England University

Do Americans want a $15 minimum wage?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. 

This interview was recorded March 16.

Congressional Corner
tim vercellotti
Western New England University Polling Institute

