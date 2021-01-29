 Congressional Corner With Tim Vercellotti | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Tim Vercellotti

By 41 minutes ago
  • Tim Vercellotti
    Western New England University / Western New England University

There has been an important change on Beacon Hill.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

Tags: 
Congressional Corner
tim vercellotti
Western New England University Polling Institute