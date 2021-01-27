 Congressional Corner With Tim Vercellotti | WAMC
Congressional Corner With Tim Vercellotti

  • Tim Vercellotti
    Western New England University / Western New England University

Once again, political polls are facing close scrutiny.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Tim Vercellotti of the Western New England University poll and professor of political science speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

