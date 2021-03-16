 Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney

By 24 minutes ago
  • Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
    public domain

Will scrapping the filibuster come back to hurt the Democrats?

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded March 10.

Tags: 
Congressional Corner
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
NY 18

Related Content

Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney

By 23 hours ago
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney
public domain

Democrats finally got power, and now they want to keep it.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded March 10.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Mar 12, 2021
MA Congressman Jim McGovern

January 6th may have changed Washington forever.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded March 9.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Mar 11, 2021
MA Congressman Jim McGovern

The civil rights movement has lost many luminaries in recent months.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded March 9.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Mar 10, 2021
MA Congressman Jim McGovern

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded March 9.