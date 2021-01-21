 Congressional Corner With Richard Neal | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

By 3 hours ago
  • Congressman Richard Neal
    public domain / Public Domain

A new administration is coming in.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview with was recorded January 11.

Tags: 
Congressional Corner
Congressman Richard Neal

Related Content

Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

By Jan 18, 2021
Congressman Richard Neal
public domain / Public Domain

The safety of the U.S. Capitol is in question.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview with was recorded January 11.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Jan 13, 2021
Congressman Jim McGovern
public domain / public domain

Democrats won control of Washington. Now what?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded January 6, just before the mob descended on the capitol.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Jan 11, 2021
Congressman Jim McGovern
public domain / public domain

Democrats are taking over the U.S. Senate.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded January 6, just before the mob descended on the capitol.