Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

January 6th was one of the darkest days in Congressional history. In today's Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district speaks with WAMC's Alan Chartock. This interview with was recorded January 11.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern By Alan Chartock • Jan 13, 2021

Democrats won control of Washington. Now what? In today's Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC's Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 6, just before the mob descended on the capitol.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern By Alan Chartock • Jan 12, 2021

Western Massachusetts is keeping its clout in the new Congress. In today's Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, speaks with WAMC's Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded January 6, just before the mob descended on the capitol.

Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko By Alan Chartock • Jan 8, 2021

Is bipartisanship still possible in Washington? In today's Congressional Corner, New York Representative Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC's Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 4.