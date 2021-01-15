 Congressional Corner With Richard Neal | WAMC
Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

  • Congressman Richard Neal
January 6th was one of the darkest days in Congressional history.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview with was recorded January 11.

public domain / public domain

public domain / public domain

Public domain / Public domain

