Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Peter Welch By Alan Chartock • 2 hours ago Related Program: The Roundtable Congressman Peter Welch It's a new Congress, but a lot is staying the same in the House. In today's Congressional Corner, Vermont Representative Peter Welch continues his conversation with WAMC's Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded January 29. Tags: Congressional CornerCongressman Peter WelchPeter Welchvermont