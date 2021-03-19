 Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko | WAMC
Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko

What’s the difference between 51 and 60?

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, wraps up his interview with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded March 15.

