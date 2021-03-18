Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko By Alan Chartock • 27 minutes ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail Public domain / Public domain Listen Listening... / 9:24 President Biden has his first big win. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded March 15. Tags: Congressional Cornercongressman paul tonkony 20economic stimulusShareTweetEmail