 Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko
Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko

  Congressman Paul Tonko
President Biden has his first big win.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded March 15.

