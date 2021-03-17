Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko By Alan Chartock • ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail Public domain / Public domain Listen Listening... / 10:35 In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded March 15. Tags: Congressional Cornercongressman paul tonkony 20ShareTweetEmail Related Content Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern By Alan Chartock • Mar 11, 2021 Listen Listening... / 11:26 The civil rights movement has lost many luminaries in recent months. In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded March 9. Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney By Alan Chartock • 22 hours ago public domain Listen Listening... / 11:09 Will scrapping the filibuster come back to hurt the Democrats? In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded March 10. Congressional Corner With Sean Patrick Maloney By Alan Chartock • Mar 15, 2021 public domain Listen Listening... / 10:42 Democrats finally got power, and now they want to keep it. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the 18th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded March 10. Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern By Alan Chartock • Mar 10, 2021 Listen Listening... / 11:05 In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This conversation was recorded March 9.