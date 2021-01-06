Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko By Alan Chartock • 31 seconds ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail WAMC / WAMC Listen Listening... / 8:14 The 117th Congress is now seated. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Representative Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 4. Tags: Congressional Cornerpaul tonkony 20ShareTweetEmail Related Content Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko By Alan Chartock • Jan 5, 2021 Public domain / Public domain Listen Listening... / 9:59 The last days of the Trump administration are just as hectic as the first. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 4. Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney By Alan Chartock • Dec 31, 2020 http://courtney.house.gov/biography/ Listen Listening... / 8:59 President-elect Joe Biden will have a busy agenda. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock wraps up his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district. This interview was recorded December 23. Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey By Alan Chartock • Dec 22, 2020 Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey Listen Listening... / 9:25 Women are making strides in American leadership positions, but it has been a long road. In today’s Congressional Corner, retiring New York Democrat Nita Lowey from the 17th district wraps up her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded December 16.