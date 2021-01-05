Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko By Alan Chartock • 1 hour ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail Public domain / Public domain Listen Listening... / 9:59 The last days of the Trump administration are just as hectic as the first. In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded January 4. Tags: Congressional Cornercongressman paul tonkony 20ShareTweetEmail Related Content Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney By Alan Chartock • Dec 31, 2020 http://courtney.house.gov/biography/ Listen Listening... / 8:59 President-elect Joe Biden will have a busy agenda. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock wraps up his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district. This interview was recorded December 23. Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney By Alan Chartock • Dec 30, 2020 http://courtney.house.gov/biography/ Listen Listening... / 9:52 The new year is supposed to bring a new president. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock continues his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district. This interview was recorded December 23. Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey By Alan Chartock • Dec 21, 2020 Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey Listen Listening... / 9:31 Partisanship in Washington may be at an all-time high. In today’s Congressional Corner, retiring New York Democrat Nita Lowey from the 17th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded December 16.