Congressional Corner With Paul Tonko

The last days of the Trump administration are just as hectic as the first.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat from the 20th district, speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded January 4.

Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney

By Dec 31, 2020
Congressman Joe Courtney
http://courtney.house.gov/biography/

President-elect Joe Biden will have a busy agenda.

In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock wraps up his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district.

This interview was recorded December 23.

Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney

By Dec 30, 2020
Congressman Joe Courtney
http://courtney.house.gov/biography/

The new year is supposed to bring a new president.

In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock continues his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district.

This interview was recorded December 23.

Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey

By Dec 21, 2020
Congresswoman Nita Lowey
Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

Partisanship in Washington may be at an all-time high.

In today’s Congressional Corner, retiring New York Democrat Nita Lowey from the 17th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 16.