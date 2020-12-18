 Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey | WAMC
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey

By ago
  • Congresswoman Nita Lowey
    Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey

After 32 years, Rep. Nita Lowey is leaving Congress this month.

In today’s Congressional Corner, the New York Democrat from the 17th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 16.

Congressional Corner
ny 17
Nita Lowey
Congresswoman Nita Lowey

