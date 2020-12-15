 Congressional Corner With Mondaire Jones | WAMC
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Congressional Corner With Mondaire Jones

By 1 hour ago
  • NY-17 Democratic Primary Candidate Mondaire Jones
    Courtesy of Mondaire Jones

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative-elect Mondaire Jones of New York’s 17th district continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 10.

Tags: 
Congressional Corner
Mondaire Jones
congressman mondaire jones
ny 17

Related Content

Congressional Corner With Mondaire Jones

By Dec 14, 2020
NY-17 Democratic Primary Candidate Mondaire Jones
Courtesy of Mondaire Jones

Voters in New York’s 17th district are getting a new member of Congress for the first time in decades.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative-elect Mondaire Jones speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 10.

Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado

By Dec 11, 2020
Congressman Antonio Delgado
Antonio Delgado, official portrait, 116th Congress / public domain

Control of the Senate comes down to purple Georgia.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded December 8.

Congressional Corner With Peter Welch

By Dec 7, 2020
Rep. Peter Welch
photo provided

Experts say a “dark winter” is coming.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Representative Peter Welch wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This conversation was recorded on December 2.