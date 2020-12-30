Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney By Alan Chartock • 56 minutes ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail http://courtney.house.gov/biography/ Listen Listening... / 9:52 The new year is supposed to bring a new president. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock continues his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district. This interview was recorded December 23. Tags: Congressional CornerconnecticutJoe Courtneycongressman joe courtneyShareTweetEmail Related Content Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney By Alan Chartock • Dec 29, 2020 http://courtney.house.gov/biography/ Listen Listening... / 9:26 COVID-19 continues to spread. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district, about his own battle with the disease. This conversation was recorded December 23. Congressional Corner With Nita Lowey By Alan Chartock • Dec 21, 2020 Courtesy of the Office of Congresswoman Nita Lowey Listen Listening... / 9:31 Partisanship in Washington may be at an all-time high. In today’s Congressional Corner, retiring New York Democrat Nita Lowey from the 17th district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded December 16. Congressional Corner With Mondaire Jones By Alan Chartock • Dec 16, 2020 Courtesy of Mondaire Jones Listen Listening... / 8:16 Nine justices – not enough or just right? In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative-elect Mondaire Jones of New York’s 17th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded December 10.