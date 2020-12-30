 Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney | WAMC
Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney

By 56 minutes ago
  • Congressman Joe Courtney
The new year is supposed to bring a new president.

In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock continues his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district.

This interview was recorded December 23.

