 Congressional Corner With David Hawkings | WAMC
Congressional Corner With David Hawkings

  • David Hawkings
President Trump may be gone, but his second impeachment trial is still on the docket.

In today’s Congressional Corner, David Hawkings of The Fulcrum wraps ups his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

Congressional Corner With David Hawkings

By Jan 22, 2021
David Hawkings
Washington has had a seismic few weeks.

In today’s Congressional Corner, David Hawkings of The Fulcrum speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.


Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

By Jan 15, 2021
Congressman Richard Neal
January 6th was one of the darkest days in Congressional history.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal of the 1st district speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview with was recorded January 11.

Congressional Corner With Jim McGovern

By Jan 13, 2021
Congressman Jim McGovern
Democrats won control of Washington. Now what?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern, a Democrat from the second district, wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded January 6, just before the mob descended on the capitol.