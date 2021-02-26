 Congressional Corner With Chris Murphy | WAMC
Congressional Corner With Chris Murphy

By ago
  • Senator Chris Murphy
    https://www.murphy.senate.gov/ / Public Domain

Authorities are still investigating the siege of the U.S. Capitol in January.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy continues his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

This interview was recorded February 24.

