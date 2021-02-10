 Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado | WAMC
Congressional Corner With Antonio Delgado

By 3 hours ago
  • Congressman Antonio Delgado
    Antonio Delgado, official portrait, 116th Congress / public domain

COVID relief is a top priority for the White House.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado of New York’s 19th district wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded February 4.

