 Conductor James Levine Dies At 77 | WAMC

Conductor James Levine Dies At 77

By Associated Press 1 hour ago
  • James Levine on WAMC's Roundtable on July 3, 2009
    James Levine on WAMC's Roundtable on July 3, 2009
    WAMC/Ian Pickus

Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.

Levine died March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday.

Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and became one of the signature artists in the company’s century-plus history, conducting 2,552 performances and ruling over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as music or artistic director from 1976 until forced out by general manager Peter Gelb in 2016 due to Parkinson’s disease.

Levine became music director emeritus and remained head of its young artists program but was suspended on Dec. 3, 2017, after accounts in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct dating to the 1960s.

He was fired the following March 12 and never conducted again. He had been scheduled to make a comeback performance this Jan. 11 in Florence, Italy, but the concert was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags: 
james levine

Related Content

Following Assault Allegations, BSO Says It Will Never Employ Levine Again

By Dec 5, 2017
wikipedia.org

In response to sexual assault allegations against James Levine, the Boston Symphony Orchestra said Tuesday afternoon that the company's former music director "will never be employed or contracted by the BSO at any time in the future." 

Berkshires React To Allegations Against Former BSO Music Director James Levine

By JD Allen Dec 4, 2017
MICHAEL DWYER / AP

The Metropolitan Opera has suspended conductor James Levine after reports over the weekend detailed multiple allegations of sexual misconduct dating to the 1980s. The Boston Symphony Orchestra says it received no complaints during Levine’s time as music director.

Conductor James Levine Faces Sexual Abuse Allegations

By Dec 3, 2017
ralph and jenny / Wikipedia

New York's Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the mid-1980s.

BSO Responds To Report Of Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Conductor James Levine

By Dec 3, 2017
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Logo
Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra provided WAMC with a statement Sunday morning regarding news of allegations of sexual assault against former conductor James Levine. The entire statement is posted below:

Boston Symphony Orchestra Enters New Era With Nelsons

By Brian Shields May 16, 2013

At the age of 34, Andris Nelsons will lead one of the most respected orchestras in the world. Nelsons, a native of Latvia, who has earned a distinguished reputation in European classical music and opera, has been named the new music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, filling the vacancy left by the departure of James Levine, who stepped down for health reasons two years ago. Mark Volpe, the managing director of the BSO, spoke with WAMC's Brian Shields.