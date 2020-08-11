Conductor Of The Boston Pops Keith Lockhart

Having celebrated his twenty-fifth anniversary as Boston Pops Conductor this year, Keith Lockhart is the second longest-tenured conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra since its founding in 1885. He has conducted more than 1,800 Boston Pops concerts.

Sadly, of course, right now - there are no concerts to conduct. But The Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Boston Pops, and the Tanglewood Learning Institute are working together to provide classical music education and entertainment in new and exciting socially distances ways.