Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Conditions Are Deteriorating At Syria Camp Where ISIS Families Are Being Held

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 22, 2019 6:16 pm

Conditions are deteriorating at a camp in Syria where thousands of families of ISIS members are being held. There's little medical care or aid and people are getting more violent and desperate.