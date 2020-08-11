Computers With Tony Yang And Mark Bogossian 8/11/20

On the line to answer your computer and technology questions today are Tony Yang and Mark Bogossian. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Tony started Gig Computers in 1996 while studying computer science at SUNY Albany and it is now one of the largest PC retailers in the region. Tony manages networks for numerous companies and organizations – including WAMC.

Mark is the owner and operator of Castle Mac Service in Latham, New York. With 35 years of experience, Mark offers a range of Macintosh service and tech support.