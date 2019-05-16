Comptroller: New York State Pension Fund Tops $210B

By 38 seconds ago
  • NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
    NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
    Photo by Pat Bradley

The state comptroller says the New York State Common Retirement Fund has topped $210 billion after an estimated 5.2% return on investments.

Democrat Thomas DiNapoli said Thursday that amount that could change when returns are fully audited.

The pension fund's value at the end of the state's 2018 fiscal year was $207.4 billion.

DiNapoli says the fund increased despite what he calls "a tumultuous year" in the financial markets, with investments rebounding earlier this year after last December's Wall Street downturn.

The fund provides pensions to more than 1 million active New York state and local government employees, retirees and their beneficiaries.

© 2019 AP

Tags: 
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
pension fund

Related Content

Capital Region Lawmakers React To This Week’s News Of New York’s $2.3 Billion Shortfall

By Feb 7, 2019
Composite image by Dave Lucas/WAMC

This week started on a down note in New York state government when Governor Andrew Cuomo and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli announced a $2.3 billion budget shortfall. Cuomo blames the deficit on federal tax changes. WAMC got reaction from local politicians.