Complaints To Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Shattered Records In 2020

Complaints to the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rose by more than 50 percent in 2020, according to data compiled by MassPIRG.
   Reflecting the impact of the pandemic on family finances, there was a surge in complaints last year to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – the government agency set up to protect people from unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices by financial companies.

  A report from MassPIRG said complaints rose by more than 50 percent in 2020.

   More than half the total complaints were about the credit reporting industry.

   WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Deirdre Cummings, Consumer Program Director with MassPIRG.

