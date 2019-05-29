Community Group Holds "Raising Healthy Youth" Event In North Adams Tonight

By

The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is holding an event today focused on the health of the region’s young people.

The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition’s event is called “Building Your Toolkit: Raising Healthy Youth.” Director of Prevention and Wellness Wendy Penner says that youth-serving organizations will be on hand with information and resources.

“We’re going to be then sharing the student healthy survey data with information about the health and wellness of our youth including their substance use practices and also some concerning data about the mental health of youth in North Berkshire.”

Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington will make remarks at the free event, scheduled to start at 5:30 tonight at the Holiday Inn in North Adams.

