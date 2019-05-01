Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Communities Seek Limits On Plastic Straws

By 1 minute ago
  • Plastic straws
    Public Domain Pictures.net

As included in this year’s state budget, New York State will ban single-use plastic bags in 2020. But some communities are taking steps to address another kind of plastic pollution.

Schenectady City Councilor Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas wants to ban plastic straws.

“They don’t biodegrade. They don’t go through the recyclers. If you find anything on the street it always seems to be a straw, from a litter standpoint,” said Zalewski-Wildzunas.

Zalewski-Wildzunas and fellow Democratic City Councilor John Polimeni are proposing legislation that would ban plastic straws in the city. She says several businesses have already moved to paper, bamboo, metal straws.

The councilors plan to introduce the legislation at the next City Council committee meeting on Monday, May 6th.

Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy said he’s interested in seeing the legislation.

“It’s a step in the right direction. I think it’s a small thing that people can grasp. I look forward to seeing what the council has in their actual legislation and using it as a platform to message this going forward,” said McCarthy.

Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas says she thinks banning one type of plastic waste is a start.

“John Polimeni and I had a one-off conversation about you know…the straws are a good start but we need to go further than that,” said Zalewski-Wildzunas.

The move to limit or ban types of single-use plastics is catching on in more places in order to keep trash out of landfills and the ocean.

On Tuesday, Maine became the first state to ban single-use plastic foam food and drink containers.

A student at the University at Albany is pushing the university to ban plastic straws on campus.

Grace McGrath, a 19-year-old student with senior standing, introduced a proposal that was passed by the legislative bodies of both the Student Association and Graduate Student Association.

The move would still need to be approved by the college administration, and McGrath knows that it may not be a complete ban – she says certain outside vendors on campus like Starbucks have their own straw policies.

“I think plastic straws are not going to be completely banned. I would love if that was the case. But, understandably, we have work with the different communities that are on campus. And some communities are like ‘we want some plastic straws.’ So it will be a lot less plastic straws,” said McGrath.

The campus does have a recent history of cutting down on single-use plastics, taking steps to limit bottled water sales.

For McGrath, the straw solution is a first step. She says she wants a plastic-free world and hopes to spread the word this summer.

“I’m going to try to build up a coalition throughout the state and  just get people informed about it and why it’s important to try and start moving away from plastic. So hopefully I can get the attention of the governor and any Senators and legislators…”

McGrath’s straw legislation would still need to be passed by UAlbany’s University Auxiliary Services board, which will meet next on May 10th.

Tags: 
City of Schenectady
University at Albany
Plastic Straws

Related Content

Officials And Donors View Construction Of Schenectady Boys & Girls Club Facility

By Apr 30, 2019
A view of the Boys & Girls Club facility under construction in Schenectady
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Officials and donors gathered Monday to view construction on a new community center for the Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady.

Schenectady's Longest-Serving Mayor Dies At 97

By Apr 29, 2019
Schenectady City Hall

The longest-serving mayor of the City of Schenectady is being mourned today. Frank Duci died Sunday at age 97 in Florida. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard has more on how some officials are remembering the late mayor.

Schenectady's McCarthy Launches Re-Election Bid

By Apr 9, 2019
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy gathered with supporters this morning in the City Hall Rotunda to officially announce that he’s running for a third four-year term.

Schenectady Adds Tool To Encourage Homeownership

By Mar 28, 2019
Mayor Gary McCarthy speaks at Schenectady City Hall
Lucas Willard / WAMC

The City of Schenectady is adding another tool to its program designed to encourage more people to invest in property in the city.