Comfort Food Community's "Give Hunger The Boot" Campaign

Today, Comfort Food Community is launching their 6th annual "Give Hunger the Boot" campaign. The community-wide campaign will raise funds in support of the non-profit organization based in Greenwich. All proceeds will directly benefit CFC’s program offering including: the Greenwich and Cossayuna Food Pantries, the Yes! Backpack Program in partnership with Greenwich Central School, the Greenwich Community Garden and the Fresh Food Collective.

On Sunday, June 2, the Annual CFC Classic Car Show will be held at the Greenwich VFW from 12-4 p.m.

Proceeds from both events will go directly to Comfort Food Community. We are joined by Devin Bulger, Executive Director of Comfort Food Community and Amanda Willetts, Classic Car Show Event Manager.