Columbia County Health Department Notifies Schools About High-Risk Sports

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
At least one New York county is saying no to resuming high-risk sports during the pandemic.

Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb on Friday notified the six school districts within the county that high-risk high school sports may not resume give the county’s high positivity rate of COVID-19.  Mabb says the county is above 7 percent as of Friday, and that this rate needs to drop by 4 percent. Mabb also outlined a series of steps for the districts to take as they plan for the day when high-risk sports – particularly those played indoors -- may resume. Meantime, county executives from seven Hudson Valley counties say the region is reauthorizing high-risk sports to resume February 1, at the discretion of the school district or athletic organization.

