Columbia County: COVID Cases Linked To Golf Outings

Columbia County Department of Health Director Jack Mabb says 15 COVID-19 cases in the county can be traced to two golf outings in July.

Mabb says the events were held July 10th and 11th and July 24th outside Columbia County.

The outbreak has spread to four retail outlets and two private daycare settings.

102 county residents connected to the golf outings are under mandatory quarantine.

Mabb says golfing itself carries a low risk of contracting coronavirus, so it’s likely the group did not wear masks or social distance after playing.