 Colonie Town Court Shuttered Until August 16

Colonie Town Court Shuttered Until August 16

By 25 minutes ago
  • Town of Colonie

The Town of Colonie court is closed until August 16 after a positive coronavirus case.

Officials say in the interest of public safety, The Town of Colonie Court has suspended operations until a week from Monday, as a result of a potential COVID exposure. They say someone present at Town Court Monday evening tested positive for COVID-19.  They are asking anyone who attended the court session August 2nd between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. to take all necessary precautions and contact a health care professional immediately if experiencing symptoms including fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, all scheduled court sessions, and the court office public window, are on hiatus. Anyone who had a scheduled court appearance, will be notified of a new date.


 

