 College Officials Respond To Reopening Concerns | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

College Officials Respond To Reopening Concerns

By 39 minutes ago
  • University of Vermont Waterman Administration building
    University of Vermont Waterman Administration building
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

After Burlington’s mayor expressed concerns about the University of Vermont’s plans for returning students to campus this fall, the college’s president responded Monday — expressing confidence that students’ return to campus will not lead to a surge in cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Miro Weinberger recently sent a letter to UVM President Suresh Garimella saying the school bears a unique responsibility to sustain Burlington’s success in limiting coronavirus infections.  

In his response Monday, President Garimella said UVM’s fall reopening plan has been crafted in consultation with the VT Department of Health as well as the college’s public health and infectious disease experts.  

He says their plan not only exceeds Vermont standards but “is one of the most stringent plans of any university in the nation.”

UVM’s COVID-19 protocols also apply to off-campus students.

Tags: 
UVM
University of Vermont
Reopening Plans

Related Content

UVM Officials Discuss Strategies To Return Students To Campus

By May 26, 2020
University of Vermont Waterman Administration building
Pat Bradley/WAMC

After a month of online finals and Zoom graduation ceremonies, discussion continues about how Vermont’s largest college plans to bring students back to campus this summer and fall.

University of Vermont Cancels In-Person Classes

By Mar 11, 2020
University of Vermont Waterman Administration building
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The University of Vermont will shift to remote methods of instruction rather than in-person classes starting next week to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.