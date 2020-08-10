College Officials Respond To Reopening Concerns

After Burlington’s mayor expressed concerns about the University of Vermont’s plans for returning students to campus this fall, the college’s president responded Monday — expressing confidence that students’ return to campus will not lead to a surge in cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Miro Weinberger recently sent a letter to UVM President Suresh Garimella saying the school bears a unique responsibility to sustain Burlington’s success in limiting coronavirus infections.

In his response Monday, President Garimella said UVM’s fall reopening plan has been crafted in consultation with the VT Department of Health as well as the college’s public health and infectious disease experts.

He says their plan not only exceeds Vermont standards but “is one of the most stringent plans of any university in the nation.”

UVM’s COVID-19 protocols also apply to off-campus students.