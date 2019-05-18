College Graduations Under Way This Weekend And Next

By Allison Dunne 18 minutes ago

There are a number of college graduations taking place over the next few weeks. In the Hudson Valley, one features the vice president of the United States; another; a first-term New York congressman.

The State University of New York at New Paltz holds its graduation this weekend. And Democratic Congressman Antonio Delgado will deliver the commencement address May 19 at Colgate University, where he will be recognized with an honorary doctorate. Delgado earned his bachelor's degree from Colgate in 1999, majoring in philosophy and political science. Vice President Mike Pence will serve as the commencement speaker at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Saturday, May 25. Marist College and Vassar College also hold their graduations next weekend. CNN’s Van Jones, host of “The Redemption Project,” will be the speaker at Vassar May 26.

