Cohoes City Council Passes Norlite Tax Assessment

The Cohoes Common Council has passed a local law putting a levy on the income received by Norlite for its treatment and disposal of hazardous waste.





Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler says Local Law 5 imposes a 4 percent assessment on gross receipts of any hazardous waste facility in the city.



"New York State Environmental Conservation law allows a host community to impose an annual assessment of up to 4% on the gross receipts of any commercial Hazardous Waste Facility located in the municipality."



Keeler says the city continues its scrutiny of Norlite's operations after discovering earlier this year that toxic firefighting foam was being burned in its kiln.



"Too many questions about this episode remain unanswered."



The law goes into effect in 2021. Norlite's first payment would be due in March 2022.



Norlite officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.