Closed Recreation Center To Reopen

The city of Plattsburgh has reached an agreement with the local YMCA to reopen the closed Rec Center on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.



The city recreation facility was closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The city had previously considered closing it due to budget issues.



On Tuesday the Plattsburgh YMCA Board of Directors announced that in partnership with the city the facility will reopen on July 1st as “The Y at the Oval” as a branch of the local YMCA.



The rec center has a main gym, weight and cardio rooms, an indoor track and a community room.



YMCA staff will spend May and June cleaning, painting and removing old equipment.