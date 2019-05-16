Climate Protesters Disrupt Vermont House Session

At least three people were arrested after a group of climate protesters disrupted a session of the Vermont House of Representatives.

The House was in session Thursday when protesters began to shout climate slogans and throw leaflets onto the floor from the visitors' gallery.

Democratic House speaker Mitzi Johnson closed the House chamber after the protesters refused to be silenced.

Protester: “This is a climate emergency!”

Johnson: “This body will stand in recess until the fall of the gavel. I ask all members to please exit the chamber.”

Three people were arrested and escorted from the chamber after they refused repeated orders from capital police to leave.

Audio is courtesy of Vermont Public Radio’s live webstream from the Vermont Statehouse.

