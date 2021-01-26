 Climate Change With Dan Delurey 1/26/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Climate Change With Dan Delurey 1/26/21

  • Dan Delurey
    Dan Delurey
    https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421800/free-photo-image-solar-panels-wind-turbine-windmill / Carol M. Highsmith

Here to answer your climate change questions we have expert Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law School. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. 

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events. 

Dan was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts. He is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. 

Tags: 
Climate Change

Related Content

Berkshire Activists, Politicians Frustrated With Baker’s Climate Bill Veto

By Jan 18, 2021
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker stands at a podium in front of a marble building with a row of people standing on either side of him
Josh Landes / WAMC

Berkshire County activists and politicians are expressing dismay at Governor Charlie Baker’s veto of a climate bill passed by the Massachusetts legislature last week.

NASA: 2020 Tied For Warmest Year On Record

By Jan 18, 2021
This plot shows yearly temperature anomalies from 1880 to 2019, with respect to the 1951-1980 mean, as recorded by NASA, NOAA, the Berkeley Earth research group, and the Met Office Hadley Centre (UK).
NASA GISS/ Gavin Schmidt

2020 will be remembered for many reasons in the United States – among them the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a turbulent political cycle and nationwide protests against racial injustice. But, the year has also etched itself into the global record books. NASA says 2020 tied 2016 for the hottest year on record.

Berkshire Climate Activists To Attend Virtual Nationwide Conference This Weekend

By Dec 4, 2020
Citizens' Climate Lobby logo
Citizens' Climate Lobby / https://citizensclimatelobby.org/

This weekend, the grassroots nonprofit Citizens’ Climate Lobby is holding both a virtual conference and a nationwide lobbying push for bipartisan climate legislation.

" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content" src="/sites/all/modules/contrib/wysiwyg/plugins/break/images/spacer.gif" title="<--break-->">

"Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt's American Wilderness" - David Gessner

By Nov 10, 2020
A photo of the book "Leave It As It Is" by David Gessner on a audio board
Jesse King / WAMC

David Gessner is the author of the New York Times bestselling book All The Wild That Remains. His latest work, Leave It As It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness, considers the environmental work of America’s 26th president. 