Clearwater Hosts Indigenous Peoples' Day Sail

The Hudson River Sloop Clearwater is hosting an Indigenous Peoples’ History sail Monday.
Chief Vincent Mann of the Ramapough Turtle Clan, and Evan Pritchard, Director of the Center for Algonquin Culture, will be guest speakers on board the sail. Chief Mann will share the history of his tribe, as well as its current pursuits. For decades, the Ramapough Lenape Nation has been seeking federal recognition and continues to seek autonomy over its land. Additionally, the Ramapough Nation has been organizing to renew the Esopus Treaty with High Falls, a document that signals peace and respect between communities. The Indigenous Peoples Day Sail departs from Beacon at 10 a.m.