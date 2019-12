In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue their series of conversations about prodigies - focussing on Clara Schumann.

Music: Three Romances for Violin & Piano, Op. 22: I. Andante molto performed by Clara Schumann, Nurit Stark, Cédric Pescia; album: "Clara & Robert Schumann: Works for Violin"