Classical Music According To Yehuda #233

In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue their series of conversations about prodigies - discussing Felix Mendelssohn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Music:
- Bastien & Bastienne, K. 50: Introduction by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Vinson Cole, László Polgár, Edita Gruberova, Raymond Leppard, Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar
- Selection from Overture to "A Midsummer Night's Dream", Op. 21: Allegro di molto by Felix Mendelssohn, London Symphony Orchestra, John Eliot Gardiner
