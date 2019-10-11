Related Program: 
Classical Music According To Yehuda #233

  • (left) Anonymous portrait of the child Mozart, possibly by Pietro Antonio Lorenzoni; painted in 1763 on commission from Leopold Mozart (right) Portrait of Mendelssohn by the English miniaturist James Warren Childe, 1839
    (left) Anonymous portrait of the child Mozart, possibly by Pietro Antonio Lorenzoni; painted in 1763 on commission from Leopold Mozart (right) Portrait of Mendelssohn by the English miniaturist James Warren Childe, 1839

In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani continue their series of conversations about prodigies - discussing Felix Mendelssohn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Music:

  1. Bastien & Bastienne, K. 50: Introduction by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Vinson Cole, László Polgár, Edita Gruberova, Raymond Leppard, Liszt Ferenc Kamarazenekar
  2. Selection from Overture to "A Midsummer Night's Dream", Op. 21: Allegro di molto by Felix Mendelssohn, London Symphony Orchestra, John Eliot Gardiner
