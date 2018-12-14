Classical Music According To Yehuda #220

The composer Gioachino Rossini lived from 1772 to 1868. This year marks the 150th anniversary of his death. In this week’s Classical Music According to Yehuda, Alan Chartock and Yehuda Hanani begin a series of conversations about Rossini. Music - Il barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville): Overture by Gioachino Rossini, Budapest Symphony Orchestra, Ádám Fischer (7:35) Run time - Music in the segment: The Overture to Rossini’s "The Barber of Seville" performed by The Budapest Symphony Orchestra, led by Adam Fisher.
On Sunday November 11 at 3 p.m., Close Encounters with Music will present a “Conversation with…” event at West Stockbridge Historical Society Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge, MA. Professor of Music History and Culture at the University of Toronto, Caryl Clark, will Reconsider the Legacy of Haydn.