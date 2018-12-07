City Residents Weigh Costs Of Memorial Auditorium Repairs

Residents in Burlington, Vermont, have met to weigh in on the future of Memorial Auditorium.

Memorial Auditorium has hosted concerts, politicians, sporting events and other community gatherings since 1927. MyNBC5 reports the doors of the auditorium have been closed for two years due to serious maintenance issues.

City officials gave a presentation Thursday night on a complete overhaul, including new banquet space and landscape improvements. Officials say the repairs would cost millions, and taxpayers would need to contribute $15 million through a general obligation fund.

Officials were weighing if a private company or the city itself should continue running the building during the repairs.

If the City Council approves the plan, the project could be on the ballot for March's town meeting day.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.