City Residents Weigh Costs Of Memorial Auditorium Repairs

  Memorial Auditorium, Burlington VT
    Memorial Auditorium, Burlington VT
    Burlington Parks and Recreation

Residents in Burlington, Vermont, have met to weigh in on the future of Memorial Auditorium.

Memorial Auditorium has hosted concerts, politicians, sporting events and other community gatherings since 1927. MyNBC5 reports the doors of the auditorium have been closed for two years due to serious maintenance issues.

City officials gave a presentation Thursday night on a complete overhaul, including new banquet space and landscape improvements. Officials say the repairs would cost millions, and taxpayers would need to contribute $15 million through a general obligation fund.

Officials were weighing if a private company or the city itself should continue running the building during the repairs.

If the City Council approves the plan, the project could be on the ballot for March's town meeting day.

Auditorium Revamp
Memorial Auditorium

The city of Burlington, Vermont’s 2018 fiscal year budget included $500,000 to launch an Early Learning Initiative. During this month’s City Council meeting, grant awards were approved that will help organizations expand or create child care availability for infants and toddlers.  The program has been a priority since Mayor Miro Weinberger was first elected in 2012. Now in his third term, the Democrat says the grants fund a vital program for the city and its children.

Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium has been in disrepair for years.  Last fall, the Public Works Department and city engineers began inspecting its leaking roof, cracked support beams and rusty steel girders.  The mayor’s office has now confirmed that the city engineer deems the building unsafe for use or occupancy.